Who's Playing

Oregon Ducks @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Oregon 14-2, Penn State 12-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Penn State is on a 12-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while Oregon is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84.6 points per game this season.

Penn State will face Oregon after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Wednesday which, to be fair, was an imposing 163 points. Penn State was dealt a punishing 91-52 defeat at the hands of Illinois. The contest marked the Nittany Lions' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Zach Hicks, who scored 11 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Indiana on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Penn State struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Oregon posted their closest victory since November 30, 2024 on Thursday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Ohio State , sneaking past 73-71.

Oregon relied on the efforts of Jackson Shelstad, who went 8 for 11 en route to 24 points plus two steals, and Nate Bittle, who posted 21 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks. Bittle continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Penn State's loss dropped their record down to 12-4. As for Oregon, their win bumped their record up to 14-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Penn State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.6 points per game. However, it's not like Oregon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.