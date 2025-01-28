Who's Playing

N. Carolina Tar Heels @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: N. Carolina 13-8, Pittsburgh 13-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Pittsburgh and N. Carolina are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2018, but not for long. Both will face off in an ACC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Petersen Events Center. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.2 points per game this season.

Having struggled with four losses in a row, Pittsburgh finally turned things around against Syracuse on Saturday. They managed a 77-73 victory over the Orange. The over/under was set at 150 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Pittsburgh to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jaland Lowe, who had 22 points plus six assists. Ishmael Leggett was another key player, going 6 for 11 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but N. Carolina ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They came out on top against Boston College by a score of 102-96. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

N. Carolina's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from RJ Davis, who went 6 for 11 en route to 22 points plus five assists and five rebounds. What's more, Davis also posted a 54.5% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in March of 2024. Another player making a difference was Jalen Washington, who went 7 for 10 en route to 18 points plus six rebounds.

Pittsburgh's win bumped their record up to 13-6. As for N. Carolina, their victory bumped their record up to 13-8.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Pittsburgh has been crazy accurate this season, having made 47.2% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like N. Carolina struggles in that department as they've made 47% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, Pittsburgh is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Odds

Pittsburgh is a 3.5-point favorite against N. Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

Pittsburgh and N. Carolina both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.