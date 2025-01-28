Who's Playing
N. Carolina Tar Heels @ Pittsburgh Panthers
Current Records: N. Carolina 13-8, Pittsburgh 13-6
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
What to Know
Pittsburgh and N. Carolina are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2018, but not for long. Both will face off in an ACC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Petersen Events Center. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.2 points per game this season.
Having struggled with four losses in a row, Pittsburgh finally turned things around against Syracuse on Saturday. They managed a 77-73 victory over the Orange. The over/under was set at 150 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Pittsburgh to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jaland Lowe, who had 22 points plus six assists. Ishmael Leggett was another key player, going 6 for 11 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds and two steals.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but N. Carolina ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They came out on top against Boston College by a score of 102-96. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.
N. Carolina's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from RJ Davis, who went 6 for 11 en route to 22 points plus five assists and five rebounds. What's more, Davis also posted a 54.5% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in March of 2024. Another player making a difference was Jalen Washington, who went 7 for 10 en route to 18 points plus six rebounds.
Pittsburgh's win bumped their record up to 13-6. As for N. Carolina, their victory bumped their record up to 13-8.
Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Pittsburgh has been crazy accurate this season, having made 47.2% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like N. Carolina struggles in that department as they've made 47% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
As for their next game, Pittsburgh is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.
Odds
Pittsburgh is a 3.5-point favorite against N. Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 4-point favorite.
The over/under is 154.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Pittsburgh and N. Carolina both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 15, 2024 - N. Carolina 72 vs. Pittsburgh 65
- Jan 02, 2024 - N. Carolina 70 vs. Pittsburgh 57
- Feb 01, 2023 - Pittsburgh 65 vs. N. Carolina 64
- Dec 30, 2022 - Pittsburgh 76 vs. N. Carolina 74
- Feb 16, 2022 - Pittsburgh 76 vs. N. Carolina 67
- Jan 26, 2021 - N. Carolina 75 vs. Pittsburgh 65
- Jan 18, 2020 - Pittsburgh 66 vs. N. Carolina 52
- Jan 08, 2020 - Pittsburgh 73 vs. N. Carolina 65
- Jan 05, 2019 - N. Carolina 85 vs. Pittsburgh 60
- Feb 03, 2018 - N. Carolina 96 vs. Pittsburgh 65