Who's Playing

George Wash. Revolutionaries @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: George Wash. 12-3, Rhode Island 12-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

George Wash. and Rhode Island are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2016, but not for long. Both will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thomas M. Ryan Center. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

George Wash. took a loss when they played away from home on Tuesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. Everything went their way against Dayton as George Wash. made off with an 82-62 win. The Revolutionaries have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 20 points or more this season.

George Wash. got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Trey Autry out in front who made all 6 shots he took racking up 17 points plus two steals. Autry had some trouble finding his footing against Richmond on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Gerald Drumgoole Jr., who scored 21 points in addition to five rebounds.

Rhode Island's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They skirted past George Mason 62-59. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Rams have posted against the Patriots since February 18, 2017.

Rhode Island's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Sebastian Thomas, who went 8 for 13 en route to 23 points, and Javonte Brown, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and 13 rebounds. Thomas' afternoon made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points.

George Wash.'s victory was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 12-3. As for Rhode Island, their win bumped their record up to 12-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: George Wash. has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rhode Island struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

George Wash. might still be hurting after the devastating 88-65 defeat they got from Rhode Island in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Can George Wash. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Rhode Island and George Wash. both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.