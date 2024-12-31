Who's Playing

George Wash. Revolutionaries @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: George Wash. 11-2, Richmond 5-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

George Wash. has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Richmond Spiders will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Robins Center. The Revolutionaries are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.8 points per game this season.

George Wash. is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They steamrolled past Virginia-Wise 102-62 on Sunday. The Revolutionaries have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 20 points or more this season.

George Wash. was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They are a perfect 3-0 when they've passed the ball that well.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Richmond on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 75-57 bruising from FGCU.

Richmond's loss came about despite a quality game from Dusan Neskovic, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds. The contest was Neskovic's third in a row with at least 22.4 points.

George Wash. pushed their record up to 11-2 with the win, which was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Richmond, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-8 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: George Wash. has been crazy accurate this season, having made 47.2% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Richmond, though, as they've only made 41.9% of their field goals this season. Given George Wash.'s sizable advantage in that area, Richmond will need to find a way to close that gap.

George Wash. lost to Richmond on the road by a decisive 90-74 margin in their previous meeting back in February. Can George Wash. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Richmond has won 8 out of their last 10 games against George Wash..