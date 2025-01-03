Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Saint Peter's Peacocks

Current Records: Quinnipiac 6-7, Saint Peter's 5-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $61.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Saint Peter's Peacocks are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Yanitelli Center. The Peacocks are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Bobcats in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

On Sunday, Quinnipiac needed a bit of extra time to put away Hofstra. They walked away with a 75-69 win over the Pride.

Quinnipiac's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Paul Otieno, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Otieno a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (25%). Another player making a difference was Amarri Tice, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Quinnipiac smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Hofstra only pulled down three.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Saint Peter's, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road back in December of 2024. They came out on top against Delaware by a score of 72-64 two weeks ago.

Mouhamed Sow was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 11 for 14 en route to 25 points. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Armoni Zeigler was another key player, posting eight points in addition to 13 rebounds.

Quinnipiac's victory bumped their record up to 6-7. As for Saint Peter's, the win got them back to even at 5-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Quinnipiac has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Saint Peter's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Not only did both teams in this Friday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Saint Peter's is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Those brave souls putting their money on Quinnipiac against the spread have faith in an upset since their 4-8 ATS record can't hold a candle to Saint Peter's 6-3.

Odds

Saint Peter's is a 3-point favorite against Quinnipiac, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Peacocks as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

Saint Peter's has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Quinnipiac.