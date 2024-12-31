Who's Playing

Colo. State Rams @ San Jose State Spartans

Current Records: Colo. State 7-6, San Jose State 7-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

What to Know

San Jose State is 2-8 against Colo. State since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. The San Jose State Spartans will play host again on Tuesday to welcome the Colo. State Rams, where tip off is scheduled at 5:00 p.m. ET at Provident Credit Union Event Center. The Spartans are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.1 points per game this season.

San Jose State will head into Saturday's contest out to bounce back: they lost a heartbreaker on Saturday after a huge 24-point victory in their prior game. They fell just short of Boise State by a score of 73-71. The Spartans' loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

San Jose State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Josh Uduje, who went 8 for 11 en route to 22 points, and Robert Vaihola, who earned 11 points in addition to eight rebounds. Uduje's evening made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points.

San Jose State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Boise State racked up 17.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Colo. State on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 76-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of New Mexico. The Rams have struggled against the Lobos recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Nique Clifford, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds and six assists. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds.

San Jose State's loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-7. As for Colo. State, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-6.

San Jose State came up short against Colo. State when the teams last played back in March, falling 72-62. Will San Jose State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Colo. State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Jose State.