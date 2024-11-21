Who's Playing

Baylor Bears @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: Baylor 3-1, St. John's 4-0

How To Watch

What to Know

St. John's has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They will face off against the Baylor Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET at Baha Mar Convention Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

St. John's will face Baylor after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Sunday which, to be fair, was an imposing 163.5 points. St. John's came out on top against New Mexico by a score of 85-71.

St. John's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was RJ Luis Jr., who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Luis Jr. a new career-high in assists (seven). Another player making a difference was Aaron Scott, who scored 14 points in addition to six rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, Baylor won against Sam Houston on Tuesday with 104 points and they decided to stick to that point total again on Sunday. Baylor took their contest with ease, bagging a 104-41 win over Tarleton State. That looming 104-41 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Bears yet this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Baylor to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jalen Celestine, who went 6 for 9 en route to 20 points plus two blocks. VJ Edgecombe was another key player, earning 17 points plus five rebounds and four steals.

Baylor was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Tarleton State only posted 11.

St. John's victory was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 4-0. As for Baylor, the win was the third in a row for them, bringing their record for this year to 3-1.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: St. John's just can't miss this season, having made 49.8% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Baylor struggles in that department as they've drained 48.8% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.