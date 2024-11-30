Who's Playing

Harvard Crimson @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: Harvard 2-5, St. John's 5-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After three games on the road, St. John's is heading back home. They will welcome the Harvard Crimson at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carnesecca Arena. The Red Storm are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.9 points per game this season.

St. John's will head into Sunday's matchup out to bounce back: they lost a heartbreaker on Sunday after a huge 25-point win in their prior game. They fell just short of Georgia by a score of 66-63. The match marked the Red Storm's lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Despite their loss, St. John's saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Zuby Ejiofor, who went 5 for 8 en route to 22 points plus eight rebounds and three steals, was perhaps the best of all.

Even though they lost, St. John's smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Georgia only pulled down 13.

Meanwhile, Harvard entered their contest against Massachusetts on Wednesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Harvard fell 62-54 to Massachusetts. The matchup was a 24-24 toss-up at halftime, but the Crimson couldn't quite close it out.

Thomas Batties II put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 13 en route to 16 points.

St. John's defeat dropped their record down to 5-2. As for Harvard, their loss dropped their record down to 2-5.