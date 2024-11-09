Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: Quinnipiac 1-1, St. John's 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm will face off against the Quinnipiac Bobcats at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carnesecca Arena. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

St. John's is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Fordham 92-60. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 18.5 in the Red Storm's favor.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead St. John's to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kadary Richmond, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Simeon Wilcher, who went 7 for 9 en route to 17 points plus two steals.

St. John's was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Fordham only posted nine.

Meanwhile, Quinnipiac got the win against Worcester Polytechnic Institute on Thursday by a conclusive 71-47.