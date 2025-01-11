Who's Playing

Virginia Cavaliers @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Virginia 8-7, Stanford 10-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: ESPN2

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Stanford Cardinal and the Virginia Cavaliers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Maples Pavilion. The timing is sure in the Cardinal's favor as the team sits on three straight wins at home while the Cavaliers have been banged up by four consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Stanford's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They walked away with a 70-59 victory over Va. Tech on Wednesday. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Cardinal as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Stanford's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jaylen Blakes led the charge by scoring 17 points along with six assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Oziyah Sellers, who went 7 for 12 en route to 19 points.

Meanwhile, Virginia couldn't handle California on Wednesday and fell 75-61.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Andrew Rohde, who scored 14 points along with six assists and two steals.

Stanford's victory bumped their record up to 10-5. As for Virginia, their loss dropped their record down to 8-7.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Stanford hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. It's a different story for Virginia, though, as they've been averaging only 61.3. The only thing between Stanford and another offensive beatdown is Virginia. Will they be able to keep them contained?