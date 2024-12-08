Who's Playing

Mercer Bears @ Stetson Hatters

Current Records: Mercer 4-4, Stetson 1-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center -- DeLand, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Mercer Bears will face off against the Stetson Hatters at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Edmunds Center. The Bears are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

On Wednesday, Mercer earned an 86-72 victory over Western Georgia.

Mercer was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Western Georgia only posted ten.

Meanwhile, Stetson's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their seventh straight loss. They fell just short of South Florida by a score of 74-72. The close matchup was extra heartbreaking for the Hatters, who almost overcame an 18 point deficit.

Stetson's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Josh Massey, who went 6 for 11 en route to 18 points plus seven rebounds, and Mehki Ellison, who went 8 for 11 en route to 19 points.

The win got Mercer back to even at 4-4. As for Stetson, their loss dropped their record down to 1-7.