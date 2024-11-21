Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Stetson Hatters

Current Records: Toledo 3-1, Stetson 1-3

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

The Stetson Hatters' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Toledo Rockets at 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ocean Center. The Hatters might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 23 turnovers on Saturday.

The experts figured Stetson would be stumbling into the contest after a tough loss to Oklahoma, and, well: they nailed that call. Stetson suffered a grim 85-64 loss to Oklahoma.

Stetson's defeat came about despite a quality game from Abramo Canka, who went 8 for 12 en route to 22 points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, Toledo entered their tilt with Detroit on Saturday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They strolled past the Titans with points to spare, taking the game 82-67. The match marked the Rockets' most dominant win of the season so far.

Toledo can attribute much of their success to Sonny Wilson, who went 9 for 15 en route to 22 points plus six assists and five rebounds. That's the most assists Wilson has posted since back in November of 2023. The team also got some help courtesy of Sam Lewis, who earned 17 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Toledo was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Detroit only posted nine.

Stetson now has a losing record at 1-3. As for Toledo, their victory bumped their record up to 3-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Stetson has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Toledo struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.