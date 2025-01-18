Who's Playing

Western Georgia Wolves @ Stetson Hatters

Current Records: Western Georgia 3-15, Stetson 4-14

How To Watch

What to Know

The Stetson Hatters' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Western Georgia Wolves at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Edmunds Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Last Thursday, Stetson took a serious blow against Queens, falling 95-60. The Hatters were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-26.

Stetson struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Queens pulled down 17.

Meanwhile, Western Georgia suffered a painful 82-60 loss at the hands of FGCU on Thursday. The over/under was set at 142.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Stetson's defeat dropped their record down to 4-14. As for Western Georgia, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 3-15.

Going forward, Stetson is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Stetson: they have a less-than-stellar 6-11 record against the spread this season.

Stetson strolled past Western Georgia when the teams last played two weeks ago by a score of 78-62. Will Stetson repeat their success, or does Western Georgia have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Stetson is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Western Georgia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hatters as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 147 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Stetson won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.