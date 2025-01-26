Who's Playing

FDU Knights @ Stonehill Skyhawks

Current Records: FDU 7-13, Stonehill 11-10

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Merkert Gymnasium -- Easton, Massachusetts

Merkert Gymnasium -- Easton, Massachusetts

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Stonehill Skyhawks and the FDU Knights are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Merkert Gymnasium. The Skyhawks have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Stonehill took a loss when they played away from home on Monday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Friday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Chicago State 75-73. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Skyhawks have posted since November 25, 2024.

Stonehill was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Chicago State only posted seven.

Meanwhile, FDU earned a 58-48 victory over Chicago State on Monday. The 58-point effort marked the Knights' lowest-scoring game of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Stonehill now has a winning record of 11-10. As for FDU, their win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 7-13.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's contest: Stonehill has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.1 threes per game. However, it's not like FDU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.6. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Stonehill came up short against FDU when the teams last played back in January of 2024, falling 76-69. Can Stonehill avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

FDU has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Stonehill.