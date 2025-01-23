Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: Campbell 8-11, Stony Brook 4-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stony Brook Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook Arena -- Stony Brook, New York TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.08

What to Know

Stony Brook will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Campbell Fighting Camels will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Stony Brook Arena. The Seawolves have now lost seven straight, leaving the team hunting for their first win since December 21.

Stony Brook is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 131.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell to Towson 53-49. The match marked the Seawolves' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Stony Brook's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Jared Frey, who scored 16 points, and Joe Octave, who earned 16 points in addition to six rebounds. Frey had some trouble finding his footing against Delaware on Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Stony Brook struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, Campbell posted their biggest victory since December 12, 2024 on Saturday. They blew past Monmouth 81-58. The oddsmakers were on the Fighting Camels' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Campbell to victory, but perhaps none more so than Caleb Zurliene, who went 7 for 10 en route to 21 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Eric Van Der Heijden, who earned ten points along with eight rebounds and five assists.

Stony Brook's loss dropped their record down to 4-15. As for Campbell, their win bumped their record up to 8-11.

Stony Brook lost to Campbell at home by a decisive 95-77 margin when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Will Stony Brook have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Campbell is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Stony Brook, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Campbell won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.