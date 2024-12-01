Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: Norfolk State 5-3, Stony Brook 2-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Stony Brook Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook Arena -- Stony Brook, New York TV: FloSports

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

Stony Brook will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Norfolk State Spartans at 1:00 p.m. ET at Stony Brook Arena. The Seawolves are limping into the match on a three-game losing streak.

Last Wednesday, Stony Brook suffered a painful 77-54 loss at the hands of Brown. The contest marked the Seawolves' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Despite the defeat, Stony Brook had strong showings from Ben Wight, who made all 7 shots he took racking up 17 points plus five rebounds and three steals, and Joe Octave, who earned 24 points plus seven rebounds and two steals.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Stony Brook struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Norfolk State's and UC Davis' game on Monday was close at halftime, but Norfolk State turned on the heat in the second half with 42 points. Norfolk State blew past UC Davis 76-55. The Spartans have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 21 points or more this season.

Stony Brook's loss dropped their record down to 2-5. As for Norfolk State, their victory bumped their record up to 5-3.

Stony Brook beat Norfolk State 84-78 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. Does Stony Brook have another victory up their sleeve, or will Norfolk State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Norfolk State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Stony Brook, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

Stony Brook has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Norfolk State.