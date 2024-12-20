Who's Playing

Houston Chr. Huskies @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Houston Chr. 4-7, Texas A&M 9-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Friday, December 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Texas A&M is heading back home. They will welcome the Houston Chr. Huskies at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Reed Arena. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Last Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Texas A&M beat Purdue 70-66.

Texas A&M got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Pharrel Payne out in front who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds. Payne had some trouble finding his footing against Texas Tech last Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Wade Taylor IV, who had 15 points in addition to five assists and five steals.

Texas A&M smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds (they're ranked first in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 23 consecutive matches dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, Houston Chr. was able to grind out a solid win over UL Monroe on Tuesday, taking the game 74-68.

Texas A&M's victory bumped their record up to 9-2. As for Houston Chr., their win ended a ten-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-7.

Friday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Texas A&M has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Houston Chr., though, as they've been averaging only 31.7. Given Texas A&M's sizable advantage in that area, Houston Chr. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Texas A&M against Houston Chr. in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, as the squad secured a 79-52 victory. In that matchup, Texas A&M amassed a halftime lead of 40-21, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Friday.

Series History

Texas A&M has won both of the games they've played against Houston Chr. in the last 3 years.