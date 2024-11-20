Who's Playing

Southern U. Jaguars @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Southern U. 1-3, Texas A&M 3-1

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Texas A&M. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Southern U. Jaguars at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Reed Arena. The Aggies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.8 points per game this season.

Last Friday, Texas A&M beat Ohio State 78-64.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Texas A&M to victory, but perhaps none more so than Wade Taylor IV, who had 15 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Manny Obaseki, who scored 15 points in addition to two blocks.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Southern U.). They took their match on Sunday with ease, bagging a 131-42 victory over Ecclesia. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Jaguars as it put an end to their five-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Southern U. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 25 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in eight consecutive matchups dating back to last season.

Texas A&M's victory was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-1. As for Southern U., their win (their first of the season) made their record 1-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Texas A&M hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.8 points per game. However, it's not like Southern U. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 88. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 26.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145 points.

