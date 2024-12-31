Who's Playing

UCF Knights @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: UCF 9-2, Texas Tech 9-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

UCF is preparing for their first Big 12 matchup of the season on Tuesday. They and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off at 2:00 p.m. ET at United Supermarkets Arena. Both are strolling into their matches after big wins in their previous games.

Texas Tech is hoping to do what Jacksonville couldn't on Saturday: put an end to UCF's winning streak, which now stands at five games. UCF blew past Jacksonville 86-66. The matchup marked the Knights' most dominant win of the season so far.

Among those leading the charge was Keyshawn Hall, who went 5 for 7 en route to 21 points plus two steals. Another player making a difference was Jordan Ivy-Curry, who earned 19 points plus three steals.

Even though they won, UCF struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Texas Tech). They simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday as they easily beat Lamar 101-57. The Red Raiders have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven games by 21 points or more this season.

Texas Tech's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Christian Anderson, who went 8 for 10 en route to 20 points plus five rebounds and four steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Darrion Williams, who went 7 for 13 en route to 23 points plus seven rebounds and five assists.

UCF pushed their record up to 9-2 with the win, which was their eighth straight at home. As for Texas Tech, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 9-2 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UCF hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.8 points per game. However, it's not like Texas Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 86.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UCF beat Texas Tech 75-61 in their previous meeting back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for UCF since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Texas Tech and UCF both have 1 win in their last 2 games.