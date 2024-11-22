Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: New Orleans 1-4, Tulane 4-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

Privateers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Friday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Tulane Green Wave at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse.

Last Sunday, New Orleans couldn't handle Robert Morris and fell 73-62.

New Orleans struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Tulane strolled past Bethune-Cook. with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 72-57.

Tulane got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Kaleb Banks out in front who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. Banks had some trouble finding his footing against Furman on Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. Rowan Brumbaugh was another key player, dropping a double-double on 20 points and ten assists.

New Orleans' defeat dropped their record down to 1-4. As for Tulane, they pushed their record up to 4-1 with the victory, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season.

New Orleans strolled past Tulane when the teams last played back in November of 2016 by a score of 74-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for New Orleans since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Tulane is a big 17.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Tulane and New Orleans both have 1 win in their last 2 games.