Little Rock Trojans @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: Little Rock 2-2, Tulsa 3-1

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Donald W. Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

The Little Rock Trojans' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Donald W. Reynolds Center. The Golden Hurricane took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Trojans, who come in off a win.

On Saturday, Little Rock didn't have too much trouble with UTSA as they won 81-64.

Little Rock got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Ante Beljan out in front who went 7 for 10 en route to 21 points plus five assists. Mwani Wilkinson was another key player, going 7 for 13 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds and four steals.

Little Rock was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Tulsa scored the most points they've had all season on Saturday, but it wasn't enough. They fell 111-106 to Missouri State. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Wednesday (85), the Golden Hurricane still had to take the loss.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Braeden Carrington, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. Another player making a difference was Justin Amadi, who almost dropped a double-double on 24 points and nine rebounds.

The victory got Little Rock back to even at 2-2. As for Tulsa, their loss was their first of the season and makes their record 3-1.

Little Rock skirted past Tulsa 84-82 when the teams last played back in November of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Little Rock since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Little Rock has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Tulsa.