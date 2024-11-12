Who's Playing

Current Records: Menlo College 0-2, UC Davis 1-1

What to Know

After starting their season with two straight games on the road, UC Davis is finally coming home. They will look to take advantage of their home-court as they take on the Menlo College Oaks at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at University Credit Union Center. The Oaks took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Aggies, who come in off a win.

Last Thursday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, UC Davis beat Idaho 79-75.

Meanwhile, Menlo College had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were completely outmatched by Cal Poly on the road and fell 99-66.