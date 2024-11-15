Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: Lehigh 0-3, UCLA 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for UCLA. They will look to defend their home court on Friday against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at 10:00 p.m. ET at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins will be strutting in after a win while the Mountain Hawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UCLA took a loss when they played away from home on Friday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Monday. They steamrolled past Boston U. 71-40.

UCLA's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Eric Dailey Jr. led the charge by earning 13 points plus five rebounds and three steals. Dailey Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against New Mexico on Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. Sebastian Mack was another key player, scoring 12 points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, Lehigh's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss dating back to last season. They lost 76-75 to Columbia on a last-minute free throw From Avery Brown.

Keith Higgins Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points plus two steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (66.7%).

Lehigh struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

UCLA's victory bumped their record up to 1-1. As for Lehigh, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-3.

Odds

UCLA is a big 22.5-point favorite against Lehigh, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.