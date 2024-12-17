Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: Prairie View 1-9, UCLA 9-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.50

What to Know

Panthers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Tuesday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the UCLA Bruins at 9:30 p.m. ET at Pauley Pavilion. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80 points per game this season.

Prairie View will face UCLA after dropping another heartbreaker against LMU on Saturday, which marked the second time in a row the team's come within 3.1 of beating them. Prairie View lost 76-75 to LMU on a last-minute layup From Will Johnston. The matchup was a 32-32 toss-up at halftime, but the Panthers couldn't quite close it out.

The losing side was boosted by Tanahj Pettway, who scored 18 points in addition to five assists and five rebounds.

Prairie View struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 11.8 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've fallen to only 7.8 per game.

Meanwhile, UCLA waltzed into their game on Saturday with seven straight wins... but they left with eight. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 57-54 victory over the Wildcats. The Bruins were down 49-36 with 10:49 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy three-point win.

Prairie View dropped their record down to 1-9 with the defeat, which was their 12th straight on the road dating back to last season. As for UCLA, their victory bumped their record up to 9-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Prairie View hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80 points per game. However, it's not like UCLA struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 33-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

