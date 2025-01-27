Who's Playing
UCLA Bruins @ USC Trojans
Current Records: UCLA 14-6, USC 12-7
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Galen Center. The Trojans have the home-court advantage, but the Bruins are expected to win by one point.
USC is hoping to do what Washington couldn't on Friday: put an end to UCLA's winning streak, which now stands at three games. UCLA walked away with a 65-60 victory over Washington.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UCLA to victory, but perhaps none more so than Skyy Clark, who had 12 points plus six rebounds and two steals. Kobe Johnson was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds.
Nebraska typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday USC proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Cornhuskers by a score of 78-73.
USC's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Desmond Claude led the charge by scoring 21 points in addition to six assists. Claude had some trouble finding his footing against Wisconsin last Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Saint Thomas, who had 11 points along with five rebounds and two steals.
UCLA's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 14-6. As for USC, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-7 record this season.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UCLA hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.6 points per game. However, it's not like USC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
UCLA came up short against USC in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 62-56. Can UCLA avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
UCLA is a slight 1-point favorite against USC, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 1.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 139.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
USC has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UCLA.
- Feb 24, 2024 - USC 62 vs. UCLA 56
- Jan 27, 2024 - UCLA 65 vs. USC 50
- Jan 26, 2023 - USC 77 vs. UCLA 64
- Jan 05, 2023 - UCLA 60 vs. USC 58
- Mar 11, 2022 - UCLA 69 vs. USC 59
- Mar 05, 2022 - UCLA 75 vs. USC 68
- Feb 12, 2022 - USC 67 vs. UCLA 64
- Mar 06, 2021 - USC 64 vs. UCLA 63
- Feb 06, 2021 - USC 66 vs. UCLA 48
- Mar 07, 2020 - USC 54 vs. UCLA 52