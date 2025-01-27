Who's Playing

UCLA Bruins @ USC Trojans

Current Records: UCLA 14-6, USC 12-7

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, January 27, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Galen Center. The Trojans have the home-court advantage, but the Bruins are expected to win by one point.

USC is hoping to do what Washington couldn't on Friday: put an end to UCLA's winning streak, which now stands at three games. UCLA walked away with a 65-60 victory over Washington.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UCLA to victory, but perhaps none more so than Skyy Clark, who had 12 points plus six rebounds and two steals. Kobe Johnson was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds.

Nebraska typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday USC proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Cornhuskers by a score of 78-73.

USC's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Desmond Claude led the charge by scoring 21 points in addition to six assists. Claude had some trouble finding his footing against Wisconsin last Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Saint Thomas, who had 11 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

UCLA's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 14-6. As for USC, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-7 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UCLA hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.6 points per game. However, it's not like USC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UCLA came up short against USC in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 62-56. Can UCLA avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UCLA is a slight 1-point favorite against USC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

USC has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UCLA.