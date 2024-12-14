Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ UT Arlington Mavericks

Current Records: UL Monroe 4-7, UT Arlington 4-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

UL Monroe has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the UT Arlington Mavericks at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at College Park Center. The Mavericks took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on the Warhawks, who come in off a win.

Having struggled with three losses in a row, UL Monroe finally turned things around against Arkansas Pine Bluff on Wednesday. They strolled past the Golden Lions with points to spare, taking the game 89-73.

Meanwhile, UT Arlington was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 83-79 to Arkansas State. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Mavericks in their matchups with the Red Wolves: they've now lost three in a row.

UL Monroe's victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 4-7. As for UT Arlington, their loss dropped their record down to 4-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UL Monroe has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UT Arlington struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

UL Monroe came up short against UT Arlington in their previous matchup last Monday, falling 84-70. Can UL Monroe avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UT Arlington has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UL Monroe.