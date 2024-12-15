Who's Playing

Champ. Christ. Tigers @ UT Martin Skyhawks

Current Records: Champ. Christ. 0-4, UT Martin 3-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Kathleen and Tom Elam Center -- Martin, Tennessee

Kathleen and Tom Elam Center -- Martin, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UT Martin Skyhawks will take on the Champ. Christ. Tigers in a holiday battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at at Kathleen and Tom Elam Center. The timing is sure in the Skyhawks' favor as the squad sits on nine straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Tigers have been banged up by 12 consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

UT Martin fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Alabama State on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 103-93 to the Hornets. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, Champ. Christ. was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their match with Southern U. but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. Champ. Christ. was completely outmatched by Southern U. on the road and fell 121-58. The Tigers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 65-19.

Champ. Christ. struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Southern U. pulled down 12.

UT Martin has fallen quite a ways from their 21-10 record last season and are now at 3-7. As for Champ. Christ., their defeat dropped their record down to 0-4.

Everything came up roses for UT Martin against Champ. Christ. in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, as the team secured a 104-76 victory. In that game, UT Martin amassed a halftime lead of 53-28, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.

Series History

UT Martin has won both of the games they've played against Champ. Christ. in the last 2 years.