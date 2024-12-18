Who's Playing

Current Records: Southern Utah 8-4, UT-Rio Grande Valley 6-4

When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UT-Rio Grande Valley is 0-3 against Southern Utah since December of 2022 but things could change on Wednesday. The UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros will play host again on Wednesday to welcome the Southern Utah Thunderbirds, where tip off is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The Vaqueros are expected to win (but not by much) so they will need to come into the match prepared for a fight.

UT-Rio Grande Valley's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They came out on top against N. New Mexico by a score of 72-60 on Saturday.

Southern Utah has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell just short of N. Mex. State by a score of 72-69 on Monday. The Thunderbirds' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Brock Felder put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 5 for 6 en route to 14 points plus seven rebounds and five blocks. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in assists (three). Dominique Ford was another key player, scoring 19 points.

UT-Rio Grande Valley's win bumped their record up to 6-4. As for Southern Utah, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UT-Rio Grande Valley hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.5 points per game. However, it's not like Southern Utah struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UT-Rio Grande Valley came up short against Southern Utah when the teams last played back in March, falling 68-59. Can UT-Rio Grande Valley avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

UT-Rio Grande Valley is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Southern Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vaqueros as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

Series History

Southern Utah has won all of the games they've played against UT-Rio Grande Valley in the last 2 years.