Boise State Broncos @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: Boise State 12-4, Utah State 15-1

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

TV: CBS Sports Network

Boise State and Utah State are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Broncos are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.6 points per game this season.

Last Tuesday, Boise State got the win against UNLV by a conclusive 81-59. The Broncos have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 22 points or more this season.

Boise State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Tyson Degenhart out in front who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds. What's more, Degenhart also posted a 72.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February of 2024. Another player making a difference was Alvaro Cardenas, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine assists.

Boise State was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UNLV only posted seven.

Meanwhile, Utah State had already won four in a row and they went ahead and made it five on Tuesday. They walked away with an 85-78 victory over the Spartans.

Utah State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Mason Falslev led the charge by going 7 for 12 en route to 17 points plus seven rebounds. Falslev had some trouble finding his footing against Fresno State on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Tucker Anderson, who earned 15 points plus two steals.

Boise State is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-4 record this season. As for Utah State, they pushed their record up to 15-1 with the win, which was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Boise State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.6 points per game. However, it's not like Utah State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Boise State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Odds

Utah State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Boise State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Utah State and Boise State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.