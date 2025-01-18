Who's Playing

BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes

Current Records: BYU 11-5, Utah 10-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $28.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the BYU Cougars and the Utah Utes are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The Cougars are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Having struggled with three losses in a row, BYU finally turned things around against Okla. State on Tuesday. They took down the Cowboys 85-69.

BYU's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Trevin Knell, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds. Knell had some trouble finding his footing against TCU on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Egor Demin was another key player, earning ten points plus eight assists and five rebounds.

TCU typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Utah proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Horned Frogs by a score of 73-65. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Utes.

Among those leading the charge was Keanu Dawes, who went 7 for 10 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds.

Utah was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists (they're ranked second in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as TCU only posted ten.

BYU's win bumped their record up to 11-5. As for Utah, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 10-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: BYU has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Utah struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

As for their next game, BYU is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

BYU is a slight 1-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Utes as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

BYU has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Utah.