Who's Playing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: Wake Forest 13-4, Va. Tech 8-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

Hokies fans going to Saturday's game might be disappointed given the experts' predictions. They and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off in an ACC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum. Both come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, Va. Tech narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past North Carolina State 79-76. The Hokies were down 49-34 with 18:10 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy three-point win.

Among those leading the charge was Toibu Lawal, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (six). Jaden Schutt was another key player, going 6 for 10 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest came tearing into Wednesday's game with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Cardinal by a score of 80-67.

Wake Forest's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Hunter Sallis, who went 12 for 17 en route to 30 points, and Tre'Von Spillers, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. Sallis' evening made it six games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points.

Va. Tech pushed their record up to 8-9 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home. As for Wake Forest, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, Wake Forest is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Va. Tech was able to grind out a solid win over Wake Forest in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, winning 87-76. Does Va. Tech have another victory up their sleeve, or will Wake Forest turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Wake Forest is a 4-point favorite against Va. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

Va. Tech has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Wake Forest.