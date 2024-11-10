Who's Playing

SE Missouri State Redhawks @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: SE Missouri State 0-1, Vanderbilt 1-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores will take on the SE Missouri State Redhawks at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Memorial Gym. The Commodores will be strutting in after a win while the Redhawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Vanderbilt is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They put a hurting on Md.-E. Shore to the tune of 102-63. The Commodores were heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why.

Vanderbilt can attribute much of their success to Devin McGlockton, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 13 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jason Edwards, who scored 19 points plus five assists.

Vanderbilt was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Md.-E. Shore only posted seven.

Meanwhile, SE Missouri State had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 88-60 bruising that Bradley dished out on Monday. The Redhawks haven't had much luck with the Braves recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Vanderbilt strolled past SE Missouri State in their previous matchup back in November of 2019 by a score of 83-65. Does Vanderbilt have another victory up their sleeve, or will SE Missouri State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Vanderbilt won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.