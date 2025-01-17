Who's Playing
Providence Friars @ Villanova Wildcats
Current Records: Providence 9-9, Villanova 11-7
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 17, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After two games on the road, Villanova is heading back home. They and the Providence Friars will face off in a Big East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Wells Fargo Center. The Wildcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.8 points per game this season.
On Tuesday, Villanova came up short against Xavier and fell 69-63.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Wooga Poplar, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Jordan Longino, who went 7 for 12 en route to 18 points plus two steals.
Meanwhile, Providence suffered a bruising 84-64 loss at the hands of Creighton on Tuesday. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest defeat the Friars have suffered against the Bluejays since March 11, 2022.
Like Providence, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Oswin Erhunmwunse led the charge by scoring eight points in addition to eight rebounds and three blocks. Erhunmwunse is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted three or more in the last four games he's played.
Villanova's loss dropped their record down to 11-7. As for Providence, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-9.
Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's game: Villanova has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.4 threes per game. However, it's not like Providence struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Villanova was able to grind out a solid victory over Providence in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, winning 71-60. Will Villanova repeat their success, or does Providence have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Villanova has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Providence.
- Mar 02, 2024 - Villanova 71 vs. Providence 60
- Feb 04, 2024 - Villanova 68 vs. Providence 50
- Feb 18, 2023 - Providence 85 vs. Villanova 72
- Jan 29, 2023 - Providence 70 vs. Villanova 65
- Mar 01, 2022 - Villanova 76 vs. Providence 74
- Feb 15, 2022 - Villanova 89 vs. Providence 84
- Mar 06, 2021 - Providence 54 vs. Villanova 52
- Jan 23, 2021 - Villanova 71 vs. Providence 56
- Feb 29, 2020 - Providence 58 vs. Villanova 54
- Jan 25, 2020 - Villanova 64 vs. Providence 60