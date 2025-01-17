Who's Playing

Providence Friars @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: Providence 9-9, Villanova 11-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 17, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 17, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Villanova is heading back home. They and the Providence Friars will face off in a Big East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Wells Fargo Center. The Wildcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.8 points per game this season.

On Tuesday, Villanova came up short against Xavier and fell 69-63.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Wooga Poplar, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Jordan Longino, who went 7 for 12 en route to 18 points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, Providence suffered a bruising 84-64 loss at the hands of Creighton on Tuesday. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest defeat the Friars have suffered against the Bluejays since March 11, 2022.

Like Providence, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Oswin Erhunmwunse led the charge by scoring eight points in addition to eight rebounds and three blocks. Erhunmwunse is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted three or more in the last four games he's played.

Villanova's loss dropped their record down to 11-7. As for Providence, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's game: Villanova has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.4 threes per game. However, it's not like Providence struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Villanova was able to grind out a solid victory over Providence in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, winning 71-60. Will Villanova repeat their success, or does Providence have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Villanova has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Providence.