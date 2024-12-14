Who's Playing

Missouri State Bears @ Wash. State Cougars

Current Records: Missouri State 5-4, Wash. State 8-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After five games on the road, Wash. State is heading back home. They will welcome the Missouri State Bears at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. The Cougars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.2 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Wash. State was able to grind out a solid victory over Boise State, taking the game 74-69.

LeJuan Watts was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Isaiah Watts, who went 5 for 9 en route to 12 points plus seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Missouri State entered their game against Indiana State on Saturday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Missouri State fell just short of Indiana State by a score of 80-77. The Bears didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Dez White, who earned 30 points along with five assists and two steals. Missouri State is 4-1 when White posts 20 or more points, but 1-3 otherwise. Jalen Hampton was another key player, posting 11 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Wash. State is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 8-2 record this season. As for Missouri State, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 5-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Wash. State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Missouri State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.