Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: Toledo 6-6, Western Michigan 3-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: University Arena -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena -- Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Toledo is preparing for their first Mid American matchup of the season on Saturday. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Western Michigan Broncos at 12:00 p.m. ET at University Arena. The Rockets are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.1 points per game this season.

The experts figured Toledo would be stumbling into the matchup after a tough loss to Purdue, and, well: they nailed that call. Toledo wound up on the wrong side of a painful 83-64 walloping at the hands of Purdue on Sunday.

Even though they lost, Toledo smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Western Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fifth straight loss. They took a hard 80-62 fall against Michigan State.

Western Michigan's defeat came about despite a quality game from Chansey Willis Jr, who went 5 for 9 en route to 12 points plus seven rebounds and six assists.

Toledo has not been sharp recently as the team has lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-6 record this season. As for Western Michigan, their loss dropped their record down to 3-9.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Toledo hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Western Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.6. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went Toledo's way against Western Michigan in their previous matchup back in January, as Toledo made off with an 88-63 victory. In that match, Toledo amassed a halftime lead of 48-27, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Series History

Toledo has won all of the games they've played against Western Michigan in the last 5 years.