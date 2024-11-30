Who's Playing

Air Force Falcons @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: Air Force 2-5, Wright State 4-4

After three games on the road, Wright State is heading back home. They will welcome the Air Force Falcons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ervin J. Nutter Center. The Raiders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.4 points per game this season.

Last Sunday, Wright State lost 73-72 to South Florida on a last-minute jump shot From Jayden Reid. The Raiders were up 20-7 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite their defeat, Wright State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jack Doumbia, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Doumbia continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Solomon Callaghan was another key player, scoring 15 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Air Force last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Sacramento State by a score of 63-61. The Falcons got off to an early lead (up 17 with 2:52 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite the loss, Air Force had strong showings from Jeffrey Mills, who went 7 for 13 en route to 19 points, and Ethan Taylor, who earned 11 points along with eight rebounds and five assists.

Wright State's defeat dropped their record down to 4-4. As for Air Force, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-5 record this season.

Looking forward, Wright State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Wright State is a big 9-point favorite against Air Force, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

