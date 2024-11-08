Who's Playing

IUI Jaguars @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: IUI 1-0, Xavier 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Xavier Musketeers will face off against the IUI Jaguars at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Cintas Center. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Xavier is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They came out on top against Texas So. by a score of 78-69.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Xavier to victory, but perhaps none more so than Zach Freemantle, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Ryan Conwell, who had 21 points plus three steals.

Meanwhile, IUI finally caught a break after 12 consecutive losses dating back to last season. They took their game on Monday with ease, bagging a 100-44 victory over IU Columbus. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 48-21.

IUI was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Xavier was able to grind out a solid win over IUI when the teams last played back in November of 2018, winning 82-69. Will Xavier repeat their success, or does IUI have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Xavier won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.