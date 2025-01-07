Who's Playing

St. John's Red Storm @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: St. John's 12-3, Xavier 9-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the St. John's Red Storm and the Xavier Musketeers are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cintas Center. The Musketeers have the home-court advantage, but the Red Storm are expected to win by 1.5 points.

Last Saturday, St. John's beat Butler 70-62.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead St. John's to victory, but perhaps none more so than RJ Luis, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds. Luis' performance made up for a slower match against Creighton on Tuesday. The team also got some help courtesy of Zuby Ejiofor, who scored 14 points in addition to eight rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Xavier opened the new year with a less-than-successful 69-63 loss to Georgetown.

Despite their defeat, Xavier saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dailyn Swain, who earned 11 points in addition to two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Zach Freemantle was another key player, posting 16 points plus seven rebounds.

St. John's pushed their record up to 12-3 with the win, which was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season. As for Xavier, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-6 record this season.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: St. John's just can't miss this season, having drained 46.7% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Xavier struggles in that department as they've made 46.7% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

St. John's came up short against Xavier in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, falling 88-77. Can St. John's avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

St. John's is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Xavier, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Xavier has won 6 out of their last 10 games against St. John's.