Who's Playing
Iowa State Cyclones @ West Virginia Mountaineers
Current Records: Iowa State 15-1, West Virginia 12-4
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $59.00
What to Know
West Virginia will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at WVU Coliseum.
Last Wednesday, West Virginia ended up a good deal behind Houston and lost 70-54. The contest marked the Mountaineers' lowest-scoring match so far this season.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Javon Small, who scored 13 points plus eight assists. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (60%). Another player making a difference was Amani Hansberry, who went 6 for 8 en route to 16 points.
Meanwhile, Iowa State had already won 11 in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18.8 points) and they went ahead and made it 12 on Wednesday. They strolled past the Jayhawks with points to spare, taking the game 74-57.
Iowa State relied on the efforts of Curtis Jones, who earned 25 points in addition to six rebounds and two steals, and Dishon Jackson, who scored 17 points. The game was Jones' third in a row with at least 22.4 points.
West Virginia's loss dropped their record down to 12-4. As for Iowa State, they pushed their record up to 15-1 with the win, which was their 28th straight at home dating back to last season.
While only Iowa State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Iowa State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. West Virginia might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played Iowa State.
West Virginia came up short against Iowa State when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 71-64. Will West Virginia have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Iowa State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against West Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 137.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
West Virginia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Iowa State.
- Feb 24, 2024 - Iowa State 71 vs. West Virginia 64
- Feb 27, 2023 - West Virginia 72 vs. Iowa State 69
- Feb 08, 2023 - West Virginia 76 vs. Iowa State 71
- Feb 23, 2022 - Iowa State 84 vs. West Virginia 81
- Feb 08, 2022 - West Virginia 79 vs. Iowa State 63
- Feb 02, 2021 - West Virginia 76 vs. Iowa State 72
- Dec 18, 2020 - West Virginia 70 vs. Iowa State 65
- Mar 03, 2020 - West Virginia 77 vs. Iowa State 71
- Feb 05, 2020 - West Virginia 76 vs. Iowa State 61
- Mar 06, 2019 - West Virginia 90 vs. Iowa State 75