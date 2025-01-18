Who's Playing

Iowa State Cyclones @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Iowa State 15-1, West Virginia 12-4

What to Know

West Virginia will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at WVU Coliseum.

Last Wednesday, West Virginia ended up a good deal behind Houston and lost 70-54. The contest marked the Mountaineers' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Javon Small, who scored 13 points plus eight assists. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (60%). Another player making a difference was Amani Hansberry, who went 6 for 8 en route to 16 points.

Meanwhile, Iowa State had already won 11 in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18.8 points) and they went ahead and made it 12 on Wednesday. They strolled past the Jayhawks with points to spare, taking the game 74-57.

Iowa State relied on the efforts of Curtis Jones, who earned 25 points in addition to six rebounds and two steals, and Dishon Jackson, who scored 17 points. The game was Jones' third in a row with at least 22.4 points.

West Virginia's loss dropped their record down to 12-4. As for Iowa State, they pushed their record up to 15-1 with the win, which was their 28th straight at home dating back to last season.

While only Iowa State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Iowa State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. West Virginia might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played Iowa State.

West Virginia came up short against Iowa State when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 71-64. Will West Virginia have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Iowa State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against West Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

West Virginia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Iowa State.