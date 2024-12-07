Who's Playing

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are taking a road trip to face off against the Winthrop Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Winthrop Coliseum. The Eagles are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Chanticleers in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Coastal Carolina is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 132.5, but even that wound up being too high. They escaped with a win on Wednesday against Campbell by the margin of a single free throw, 58-57. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Chanticleers.

Coastal Carolina can attribute much of their success to Rasheed Jones, who scored ten points in addition to six rebounds and five assists, and Noah Amenhauser, who went 8 for 13 en route to 20 points plus six rebounds. Jones had some trouble finding his footing against Jax. State back in November, so this was a nice turnaround.

Coastal Carolina was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Campbell only posted eight.

Meanwhile, Winthrop had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 32.5 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Royals by a score of 86-78.

Coastal Carolina's victory ended a ten-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-4. As for Winthrop, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 7-3 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Coastal Carolina has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Winthrop struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, Winthrop is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Coastal Carolina.

Odds

Winthrop is a big 10.5-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Coastal Carolina has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Winthrop.