Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: App. State 1-1, Wisconsin 2-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The App. State Mountaineers are taking a road trip to face off against the Wisconsin Badgers at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Kohl Center. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, App. State humbled St. Andrews with a 108-54 smackdown. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 55-27.

App. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin earned a 79-67 win over Montana State on Thursday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Badgers.

Wisconsin can attribute much of their success to Max Klesmit, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points plus two steals. Those six threes gave Klesmit a new career-high. The team also got some help courtesy of Kamari McGee, who went 5 for 7 en route to 11 points.

The victory got App. State back to even at 1-1. As for Wisconsin, their win bumped their record up to 2-0.