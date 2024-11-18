Who's Playing

UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: UT-Rio Grande Valley 3-2, Wisconsin 4-0

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

The UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Wisconsin Badgers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Kohl Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Saturday, UT-Rio Grande Valley made easy work of Tennessee Tech and carried off an 83-58 victory.

UT-Rio Grande Valley smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Tennessee Tech only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Wisconsin). They enjoyed a cozy 103-88 win over Arizona on Friday. The victory was nothing new for the Badgers as they're now sitting on four straight.

It was another big night for John Tonje, who went 8 for 14 en route to 41 points plus six rebounds. Max Klesmit was another key player, posting 13 points along with two steals.

UT-Rio Grande Valley now has a winning record of 3-2. As for Wisconsin, their win was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 4-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UT-Rio Grande Valley hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 86.4 points per game. However, it's not like Wisconsin struggles in that department as they've been averaging 88.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.