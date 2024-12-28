Who's Playing

Current Records: Ky. Christian 0-2, Wofford 5-7

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

After three games on the road, Wofford is heading back home. They will finish 2024 at home by hosting the Ky. Christian Knights at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. The Knights took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Terriers, who come in off a win.

Wofford is headed into the match having just posted their closest win since February 3rd on Wednesday. It was close, but they ultimately received the gift of a 74-71 victory from a begrudging Terriers squad.

Corey Tripp was the offensive standout of the matchup as he went 10 for 16 en route to 24 points plus five assists. What's more, he also posted a 62.5% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023. Another player making a difference was Jeremy Lorenz, who went 5 for 7 en route to 13 points plus two blocks.

Meanwhile, Ky. Christian was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their game with Morehead State but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. Ky. Christian's bruising 86-63 loss to Morehead State last Sunday might stick with them for a while. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Knights in their matchups with the Eagles: they've now lost six in a row.

Ky. Christian struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Morehead State pulled down 19.

Wofford's win ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-7. As for Ky. Christian, their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.

Everything came up roses for Wofford against Ky. Christian in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, as the squad secured a 105-54 victory. In that contest, Wofford amassed a halftime lead of 48-23, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Series History

Wofford has won all of the games they've played against Ky. Christian in the last 9 years.