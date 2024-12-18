Who's Playing

Youngstown State Penguins @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: Youngstown State 6-5, Wright State 7-5

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Wright State Raiders and the Youngstown State Penguins are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Wednesday, Wright State beat Marshall 88-79. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Raiders.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They came out on top against the Rockets by a score of 93-87.

Youngstown State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Nico Galette, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds. Gabe Dynes was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 12 points and nine blocks.

Youngstown State was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 8.8 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've averaged 19.2.

Wright State's win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-5. As for Youngstown State, they now have a winning record of 6-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's contest: Wright State has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Youngstown State, though, as they've only made 28.6% of their threes this season. Given Wright State's sizable advantage in that area, Youngstown State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Wright State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 7-3 ATS overall, they're only 2-7 against Youngstown State in their most recent matchups.

Wright State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Youngstown State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Youngstown State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Wright State.