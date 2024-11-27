Who's Playing

Michigan Wolverines @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: Michigan 5-1, Xavier 6-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines will face off against the Xavier Musketeers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The Wolverines are no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

On Monday, Michigan earned a 75-63 victory over Va. Tech.

Roddy Gayle Jr. was the offensive standout of the match as he had 20 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Will Tschetter, who scored ten points.

Michigan was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Va. Tech only posted five.

Meanwhile, Xavier came tearing into Monday's contest with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 75-66 win over the Gamecocks.

Xavier's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Zach Freemantle, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds, and Dailyn Swain, who went 5 for 7 en route to 14 points plus six rebounds and five steals. Freemantle's performance made up for a slower game against Siena on Wednesday.

Michigan's victory bumped their record up to 5-1. As for Xavier, their win bumped their record up to 6-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Michigan has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Xavier struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Michigan ended up a good deal behind Xavier in their previous matchup back in November of 2015, losing 86-70. Can Michigan avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Xavier won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.