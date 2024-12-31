Who's Playing

Seton Hall Pirates @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: Seton Hall 5-8, Xavier 8-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Xavier and Seton Hall are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cintas Center. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for the Musketeers and four for the Pirates.

Seton Hall is facing Xavier at the wrong time: Xavier suffered their first home loss of the season last Saturday and they're likely out for redemption. They fell just short of the Golden Eagles by a score of 72-70. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Musketeers have suffered against the Golden Eagles since January 29, 2020.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Dayvion McKnight, who went 5 for 7 en route to 14 points plus six assists and two steals. Dailyn Swain was another key player, dropping a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall was just a bucket shy of victory last Sunday and fell 61-60 to Georgetown.

The losing side was boosted by Isaiah Coleman, who almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (seven). Dylan Addae-Wusu, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from beyond the arc.

Even though they lost, Seton Hall smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Xavier's loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-5. As for Seton Hall, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's game: Xavier has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.9 threes per game. It's a different story for Seton Hall, though, as they've been averaging only 5.9. Given Xavier's sizable advantage in that area, Seton Hall will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Xavier is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Xavier is a big 9.5-point favorite against Seton Hall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Xavier and Seton Hall both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.