Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Xavier and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Siena 44-28.

Xavier entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Siena step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: Siena 3-1, Xavier 4-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.99

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Xavier. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Siena Saints at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cintas Center. The Musketeers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 85.2 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Xavier strolled past Wake Forest with points to spare, taking the game 75-60.

Ryan Conwell was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 21 points plus three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Zach Freemantle, who scored 11 points in addition to six rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Siena's undefeated season came to an end after three games on Saturday. They took a 70-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of Albany. The loss was the Saints' first of the season.

Xavier pushed their record up to 4-0 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home. As for Siena, their loss was their first of the season and makes their record 3-1.

Xavier strolled past Siena when the teams last played back in November of 2019 by a score of 81-63. Will Xavier repeat their success, or does Siena have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Xavier is a big 25.5-point favorite against Siena, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Musketeers, as the game opened with the Musketeers as a 23.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Xavier won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.