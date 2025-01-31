Ivy League rivals square off in college basketball action on Friday as the Princeton Tigers (14-5, 3-1) will host the Yale Bulldogs (11-6, 4-0). Friday's game marks the first of two meetings between these teams, who split their two-game season series last year. Yale is riding a five-game winning streak, while Princeton had a seven-game streak ended their last time out by Cornell.

Tipoff from Jadwin Gym is set for 5 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Yale vs. Princeton odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 147.5.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 13 of the 2024-25 season on a 202-142 betting roll (+2468) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for Princeton vs. Yale:

Princeton vs. Yale spread: Yale -2.5

Princeton vs. Yale over/under: 147.5 points

Princeton vs. Yale money line: Yale -146, Princeton +123

Why Yale can cover

The Bulldogs are 11-5-0 ATS this season and have covered in six of their last eight games. They have also won two of their last three games on the road, including a come-from-behind 92-88 victory at Columbia.

Yale has five players averaging at least 8.0 points per game heading into Friday's matchup, including senior guard John Poulakidas who leads the team in points (19.4). Fellow upperclassman guard Bez Mbeng leads the Bulldogs in assists (5.8) and steals (1.8) while putting up double-digit points in four straight games.

Why Princeton can cover

The Tigers have played very well at home this season, winning five straight at Jadwin Gym prior to falling behind late in their last game against Cornell. They eclipsed 70 points in each of those victories, and they will have to do the same on Friday in order to cover the spread and defeat the Bulldogs.

Princeton will once again lean on guard Xaivian Lee, who leads the Tigers in points (17.2), assists (5.4) and steals (1.4). The 6-foot-4 junior has posted double-digit points in four straight games, including a 33-point night in a come-from-behind 81-80 win against Dartmouth.

