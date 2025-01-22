Who's Playing
Robert Morris Colonials @ Youngstown State Penguins
Current Records: Robert Morris 13-7, Youngstown State 12-8
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Beeghly Center -- Youngstown, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After two games on the road, Youngstown State is heading back home. They and the Robert Morris Colonials will face off in a Horizon League battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Beeghly Center. Both come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
On Sunday, Youngstown State didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Green Bay, but they still walked away with a 73-69 victory. The over/under was set at 142.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
Meanwhile, Robert Morris had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12.5 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Sunday. They had just enough and edged the Panthers out 81-79. With that win, the Colonials brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.
Youngstown State is on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 13 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season. As for Robert Morris, they pushed their record up to 13-7 with the victory, which was their third straight on the road.
Youngstown State beat Robert Morris 72-58 in their previous meeting back in December of 2024. Will Youngstown State repeat their success, or does Robert Morris have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Youngstown State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Robert Morris.
- Dec 04, 2024 - Youngstown State 72 vs. Robert Morris 58
- Feb 14, 2024 - Youngstown State 87 vs. Robert Morris 77
- Dec 02, 2023 - Youngstown State 71 vs. Robert Morris 57
- Feb 21, 2023 - Robert Morris 83 vs. Youngstown State 64
- Jan 05, 2023 - Youngstown State 78 vs. Robert Morris 56
- Mar 01, 2022 - Robert Morris 77 vs. Youngstown State 73
- Feb 13, 2022 - Robert Morris 73 vs. Youngstown State 68
- Jan 05, 2022 - Youngstown State 64 vs. Robert Morris 60
- Feb 06, 2021 - Youngstown State 70 vs. Robert Morris 66
- Feb 05, 2021 - Youngstown State 84 vs. Robert Morris 78