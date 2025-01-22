Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: Robert Morris 13-7, Youngstown State 12-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center -- Youngstown, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming:

What to Know

After two games on the road, Youngstown State is heading back home. They and the Robert Morris Colonials will face off in a Horizon League battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Beeghly Center. Both come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Sunday, Youngstown State didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Green Bay, but they still walked away with a 73-69 victory. The over/under was set at 142.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12.5 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Sunday. They had just enough and edged the Panthers out 81-79. With that win, the Colonials brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.

Youngstown State is on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 13 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season. As for Robert Morris, they pushed their record up to 13-7 with the victory, which was their third straight on the road.

Youngstown State beat Robert Morris 72-58 in their previous meeting back in December of 2024. Will Youngstown State repeat their success, or does Robert Morris have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Youngstown State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Robert Morris.