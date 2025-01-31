Halftime Report

Wright State came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Wright State Raiders @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: Wright State 11-11, Youngstown State 13-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Wright State is 2-8 against Youngstown State since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Beeghly Center. The Raiders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77 points per game this season.

Wright State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 147, but even that wound up being too high. They strolled past Detroit with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 67-50.

Wright State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 7.9 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five matchups they've averaged 13.8.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State posted their biggest win since November 30, 2024 on Friday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat PSU Shenango 112-63. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 62-25.

The victory got Wright State back to even at 11-11. As for Youngstown State, their win bumped their record up to 13-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's contest: Wright State has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Youngstown State, though, as they've only made 30.9% of their threes this season. Given Wright State's sizable advantage in that area, Youngstown State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Wright State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Wright State is playing as the underdogs on the road, but their 2-5 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Youngstown State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Wright State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Youngstown State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Wright State.